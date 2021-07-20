Police: Altoona man poses as paver for company, gets paid

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is charged with a misdemeanor count of falsely impersonating a privately employed person, state police say.

Arthur Wells, 42, pretended to work for a paving company when he solicited and undertook a driveway resurfacing job in Franktown Township at the beginning of July, according to the criminal complaint. The client told state police that Wells agreed to resurface a driveway for $500 but then raised the price to $1,000 when the work was almost finished.

State police noted Wells gave the client one of the paving company’s business cards with his name written on the back.

The client hesitantly paid Wells the $1,000 before realizing that the work done on the job was not finished. The client called the company that Wells claimed he worked for and was told that Wells had not been employed there for several years.

Wells was charged by summons and is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Paula Aigner Tuesday, July 27 for his arraignment and preliminary hearing.