Police: Altoona man on skateboard hit by car

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said they are investigating an incident where a person was hit by a car.

On April 20 around 9 p.m., the Logan Township Police Department said they went to the 1600 block of East Pleasant Valley Boulevard for a report of a person on a skateboard being hit by a car.

Police report the skateboarder is in stable condition at UPMC Altoona.

They are still investigating the cause of the crash and are interviewing witnesses as well as obtaining surveillance videos from nearby businesses and residences.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the department at 814-949-3364.