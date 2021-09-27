Police: Altoona man accused of cheering on juveniles’ fight

Police are searching for a missing Elk County woman after her family reported to police on Aug. 12.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces charges after being accused of allowing juvenile girls to fight and cheering them on, according to Altoona police.

The fight happened on Aug. 2 in the Gospel Hill area, when Robert Loner, 33, allegedly yelled racial slurs at three girls who were walking up the street. One of Loner’s relatives, who is also a juvenile, came off of their porch and started attacking one of the girls in the group, according to the charges filed.

Loner is accused of coming off the porch and making sure nobody stopped the fight between the two girls, according to police. In cell phone footage, Loner is reportedly seen standing next to the fight and cheering it on.

One of the girls said she tried to stop the fight but Loner stepped in her way, at one point flexing his fists while she was near him and grazing the side of her face with his fist.

Loner told police he was making sure his relative was “not being jumped” and that the other girls ran off while the fight took place.

Loner has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 13.