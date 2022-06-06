ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was locked up after police said he tried to use a knife to break into a marijuana dispensary and threatened employees.

Altoona police were called to Curaleaf on E. Pleasant Valley Boulevard Saturday, June 4, just after 9:30 a.m. for a report of a man with a knife. After arriving, they found Joshua, Clabaugh, 35, of Altoona with what they said was a 12-inch knife.

Joshua Clabaugh, 35 (Blair County Prison Intake Photo)

Employees said he approached the door as one employee went inside before the building opened and tried to use a knife to pick at the lock on the door. He then walked away only to spot two other employees arriving for work. Clabaugh then reportedly chased one of them away with the knife and then tried to corner another employee, preventing them from trying to get to safety.

One employee told police that Clabaugh looked like Michael Myers coming after them so they ran from the door.

Police noted that what the employees told them was also seen on surveillance footage. The knife was reportedly found on Clabaugh when he was taken into custody.

Clabaugh now faces felony aggravated assault and attempted burglary charges as well as various others. He was placed in Blair County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15