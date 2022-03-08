BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after reportedly raping a woman in Altoona, according to police.

Jamal A. Newberry, 38, is charged with first-degree rape along with three other felony counts.

Newberry is accused of raping the woman at her sister’s home in Evergreen court on March 7 around 3:30 a.m. according to police.

The victim explained she and Newberry had only known each other a few weeks when she asked him to come over to the home.

In a report to police, the woman explained Newberry began kissing her after everyone else in the home was asleep. She told Newberry “no” and “stop” multiple times, but he did not listen and continued to rape the victim.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

A series of text messages were sent between the victim and Newberry after the assault, in which the victim said she told Newberry multiple times to stop and that she was not comfortable according to police. Newberry responded by apologizing and stated he wanted to remain friends.

Newberry is currently being held at Blair County Prison and is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 16.