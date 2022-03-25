ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man told police he was on meth when he tried to enter someone’s home and was attacked by a dog.

Robert Burke, 53, is accused of trying to enter a home on Third Avenue in Altoona on March 24 and trying to punch a male resident. The resident was able to fend out Burke and detain him until police arrived.

A few minutes prior, Burke knocked on the door of a home across the street and said “It’s all going to end, someone is going to shoot us all!” When the woman at the door asked Burke what he was talking about, Burke said “Deja vu!” and hit the woman in the face twice, according to the charges filed.

Burke told police he had been using meth, marijuana and alcohol. His charges include burglary, assault, criminal trespass, harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 6.