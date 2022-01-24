Police: Altoona man arrested after high-speed chase in plow truck

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase down Seventh Avenue in a Ford F-250 plow truck.

It was early Monday when Logan Township police say Ryan Lynn, 37, passed a patrol car on Seventh Avenue at 13th Street at a high rate of speed. When police tried to pull him over, Lynn picked up speed on the snow-covered road and kicked up sparks as he accelerated through the 17th Street intersection, according to the charges.

Lynn drove through a red light at Union Avenue before he crashed into a building on the 3000 block of Seventh Avenue. When Lynn was arrested while walking away from the truck, he smelled of alcohol and puke, police noted. When he was asked why he ran from police, Lynn allegedly said, “Because, I was getting out here to salt.”

Lynn is charged with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor counts that include DUI and recklessly endangering another person, plus several traffic offenses. His bail was set at $20,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 2.