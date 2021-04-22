Police: Altoona couple targets drug seeker in armed robbery

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A suspected drug deal in Altoona landed two people in jail after police said a woman was robbed at gunpoint.

The Altoona Police Department is charging Brandon Silver, 29, and Crystal Walls, 35, with a total of five felony counts relating to robbery and possession of a firearm. They also face several minor counts relating to assault, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation began April 21 around 4 p.m. when police responded to a report of a robbery involving a gun, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told police she was meeting Silver to buy an “8 ball” of “ice methamphetamine” at Prospect Park. Once there, Silver picked the victim up in his car with his girlfriend, Walls, in the passenger seat. The victim said they drove around the block talking about the price.

The victim said Silver parked in an alley, and she got out her money and started counting it. Silver then reached back and grabbed the $180 out of her hand as well as her change purse, which contained additional money.

Silver then threw a plastic bag at her, claiming it was the ice/meth and ordered her out of the vehicle. He allegedly pointed a gun at her said, “Get the **** out, or I will shoot you.”

The victim fled, and once she got to her home, she called the police. She reported Silver had taken a total of $387 from her.

Altoona police officers as well as offices from the Logan Township Police Department searched for Silver’s blue Pontiac, which they found at the Cedar Grove Motel in Greenwood.

Silver and Wall were found sitting in their vehicle, and officers took them into custody, according to the report.

When a towing company came to tow the vehicle, the tow truck driver told police he found the gun under the floor mat.

Police said they interviewed Walls, and she admitted she knew Silver planned on selling the victim fake “ice.” When they interviewed Silver, he admitted to the crime after police told him Walls had confessed what happened, which was consistent with what the victim had described as well

Both Silver and Walls are confined to Blair County Prison without bail, and they have a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 5.