Police: After setting couch on fire, Hollidaysburg man stole, crashed neighbor’s car

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man is facing numerous charges after police say he lit his roommate’s couch on fire on the sidewalk, then later stole a neighbor’s car and crashed it.

According to multiple complaints, David A. Watt, 43, was arrested after an argument with his roommate took a wild turn in the early hours of July 28 on the 500 block of North Juniata Street. Watt allegedly got into an argument with his roommate while the two were drinking with another neighbor of theirs around 12:30 a.m. Watt felt the roommate wasn’t paying his fair share and he told him to get his stuff and get out, the neighbor told police.

DAVID WATT

Photo: BLAIR COUNTY PRISON

The same neighbor also told police that he help moved the man’s items from the house and onto his porch, including putting their couch on the sidewalk. When the man went around to the back of the house to talk to someone, that’s when Watt set the couch on fire. The neighbor showed police video and a picture he took that shows someone that looks like Watt, shirtless, lighting the couch, according to the report.

While police were investigating the incident, another call came in about a stolen vehicle at 10:17 a.m. July 28 that turned out to be at a home that was also on the 500 block of North Juniata Street in Hollidaysburg.

Through the course of the investigation, the vehicle was found on Poet Lane where a witness told police that Watt left it with him after telling him it was damaged and undrivable.

A search of the vehicle found a clear plastic container with burnt marijuana roaches in it, an open 15 pack of Bud Light beer and a can of beer in a can holder.

Watt was taken into custody and placed in Blair County Prison on $50,000 bail each for both incidents. He’s now facing charges of arson and risking catastrophe for one case and theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property in the other case.

A preliminary hearing is set for both cases on Aug. 18 at 9:30 a.m.