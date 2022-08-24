CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for three people they say were involved in a targeted shooting in Johnstown Wednesday afternoon that caused a crash.

The shooting occured on Broad Street around 3 p.m. when a man in his early 20’s was killed by a gunshot wound and another was sent to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Johnstown Police Chief Richard Pritchard and Cambria County DA Greg Neugebauer. Three people reportedly fled the scene after the shooting.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees was also sent to the scene where he pronounced the man dead.

Broad Street is now reopened and cleared between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue and Napoleon Street is also reopened at Dibert Street. Police said the area is safe and that they believe incidents on both streets are connected.

Details continue to remain limited at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees was sent to the scene of a police situation in Johnstown where roads have been closed until further notice.

While details are limited, Cambria County 911 is asking residents to avoid the following areas until further notice.

Broad Street is closed between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue.

Napoleon Street is closed at Dibert Street.

Map/screenshot: 511pa.com

