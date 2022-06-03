UPDATE (3:57 p.m.) – Office workers at Rep. Burns’ office came back from lunch to find a suitcase and box right outside of the building.

West Hill Regional Police said the bomb squad cleared the scene. There is no danger to the public.

Police are investigating this incident and all roads have reopened as normal.

Original story can be found below

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police activity near Rep. Frank Burns’ office has left roads closed and residents urged to shelter in place, officials report.

Details are limited at this time, but residents within four blocks of Rep. Franks Burns’ office, 535 Fairfield Avenue, have been asked to shelter in place.

Residents are asked to avoid Fairfield Avenue between Marbury Avenue and Plymouth Avenue entirely.

