CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police activity has left a section of PA 255 closed in Clearfield County late Wednesday morning.

All lanes of the route going both directions are closed between Old Route 225 Rd, Sher-de-lin Road and Hooverstown Road outside of DuBois for the reported activity, according to 511pa.

State Police report if headed north, you’ll have to use I-80 at exit 101 and get off at exit 111 to State Park Road and Penfield.

Those heading south will have to use Sher-de-lin Road to Platt Road in order to continue on Route 255.

Details on the reported police activity are limited at this time.

Detours are currently in place utilizing I-80.