CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police activity has left a section of PA 255 closed in Clearfield County late Wednesday morning.
All lanes of the route going both directions are closed between Old Route 225 Rd, Sher-de-lin Road and Hooverstown Road outside of DuBois for the reported activity, according to 511pa.
State Police report if headed north, you’ll have to use I-80 at exit 101 and get off at exit 111 to State Park Road and Penfield.
Those heading south will have to use Sher-de-lin Road to Platt Road in order to continue on Route 255.
Details on the reported police activity are limited at this time.
Detours are currently in place utilizing I-80.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.