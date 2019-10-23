Police actively search for 3rd man in dog shootings

CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — State Police are actively searching for a wanted man after filing charges relating to a woman’s two dogs being shot and killed.

James Potts, 18, of Fallentimber is being searched for after State Police have already arrested Joseph Brown, 23, of Fallentimber and William Cochran, 33, of Coalport.

WILLIAM COCHRAN

Charges come after the three men allegedly went to a home on Oak Ridge Road in Jordan Township after 1 a.m. on September 5, with bandanas covering their faces. Potts reportedly held a shotgun at the woman living there when she released the two dogs for her protection. The release states Potts then shot and killed both dogs.

JAMES POTTS

On October 2, 2019, police reportedly interviewed a witness who reported they saw the shooting and indicated that the three men said to “keep your mouth shut or we’ll hurt you and your family.”

On Monday, October 21, charges were filed and warrants put out for the arrest of the three men.

Cochran and Brown are currently in the Clearfield County Jail.

JOSEPH BROWN

If you have any information on the whereabouts of James Potts, you’re asked to call the Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-376-4700.

On October 21, 2019, Trooper Matthew Peacock, of the Pennsylvania State Police, Woodland Barracks filed Criminal Complaints charging Potts with: 1) Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, F3; 2) Terroristic Threats, M1; 3) Simple Assault, M2; 4) Recklessly Endangering Another Person, M2; 5) Intimidation of Witness, M2; 6) Cruelty to Animals, M2; and 7) Criminal Conspiracy to Commit these Offenses.

Similar Complaints were filed against Cochran and Brown charging: 1) Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, F3; 2) Conspiracy to Commit Terroristic Threats, M1; 3) Conspiracy to Commit Simple Assault, M2; 4) Conspiracy to Commit Recklessly Endangering Another Person, M2; 5) Conspiracy to Commit Cruelty to Animals, M2; 6) and Intimidation of Witness, M2.