Police: 9-month-old baby overdoses on heroin, father in custody

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Elk County man is in custody after his 9-month-old baby overdosed on heroin in early August.

Keven Klock, 37, is facing several felony charges, including endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated assault.

Klock told state police that he was carrying the baby inside from his SUV after arriving at their home on the 900 block of Cherry Hill Road in St. Marys. While walking into the home, Klock saw that the baby was choking, police said.

Klock then noticed that the baby had stopped breathing and was not waking up. He opened the baby’s mouth and found a piece of a heroin bag. Klock took the piece out of the baby’s mouth and gave the child two doses of Narcan and then the baby became responsive, according to the charges filed.

Once state police arrived, they found an empty heroin bag in the area of the vehicle where the baby was sitting. Klock told state police he received the bag of heroin from a known drug user the night before.

The baby was transported to Penn Highlands hospital in Elk County, their condition is unknown.