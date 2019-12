HOOVERSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after over $600 of meat was stolen from Miller Run Custom Butchering in Hooversville, Somerset County.

Police say an unknown person entered through an unsecured back door and stole a variety of consumer-processed meat from a walk-in cooler.

According to police, the burglary took place on either December 21 or December 22.

The meats were valued at $615.