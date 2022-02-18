Police: 400 gallons of heating oil stolen in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after they said 400 gallons of heating oil were stolen from a woman’s residence in Birmingham Borough.

The theft was said to have happened sometime between Feb 6. and Feb. 16. An unknown actor(s) allegedly arrived at the residence on Market Street and managed to remove roughly $1,116 worth of the heating oil before leaving.

Anyone with any information on the stolen oil is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.