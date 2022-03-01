UPDATE 12:01 p.m. – The four vandals have been identified since the release of the video according to a Facebook post updated by the Altoona Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are looking for four juveniles they said destroyed non-profit food donations in the city.

The four seen in the video allegedly broke into a warehouse at 29th Street and Beale Avenue where they destroyed multiple food donations of a non-profit organization Feb. 23 at around 4:30 p.m.





Anyone who might be able to positively identify any of the four is asked to call the Altoona Police Department at 814-949-2490 or to send a private message to the APD Facebook page.