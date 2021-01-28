Police: 3 stole firearms, sold them for drugs and cash

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people are facing charges after police say they stole over a dozen firearms from a home and exchanged them for money and drugs.

Brianne Allen, 30 of Cresson, Cameron Mease, 31, and Kristi Carroll, 23, of Altoona have all been charged with multiple felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy for receiving stolen property.

Police received a report of two stolen firearms on Oct. 15, 2020. The victim told police that sometime between Oct. 1 and 15, two pistols were taken from his residence on 2nd Avenue. On Oct. 31, the victim called police to report another theft of 16 other firearms, according to the charges.

In December, police discovered Mease, a resident of the household, conspired with Allen and Carroll to take the firearms after discovering the keys to the safe. They then bartered and traded the firearms for money and drugs while the victim was away on vacation, according to the report.

BRIANNE ALLEN

In a taped interview with police, Mease said he exchanged one of the rifles for four bricks of heroin and $700 cash. Security footage shows Allen and Carroll at the residence during the time of the thefts, according to police.

Mease is awaiting a formal arraignment on multiple charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Allen has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 10 and Carroll has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 3.