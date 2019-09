HYDE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to an assault call at the Hyde Unimart on 1703 Washington Ave.

It was reported that on September 7, three Clearfield men began to hit and choke a 63-year-old man due to a previous civil matter the men had.

Police state the three men fled before police arrival but have identified them. George Irwin, 37, Jason Peters, 44, and Jeffrey Peters, 46, have all been charged.