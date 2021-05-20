Police: $2,500 worth of silver dollars stolen from Somerset home

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating an incident in which various silver coins were stolen from an unlocked safe.

Between approximately May 1 and May 14, an unknown individual made their way into an unlocked detached garage at a home in Northampton Township on the 3000 block of Brush Creek Road, according to a press release from state police at Somerset.

It’s reported that approximately $2,500 worth of Morgan silver dollars were stolen.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact state police at 814-445-4104.

