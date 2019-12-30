Police: 18-year-old found “hotboxing” with underage teens in car, charges pending

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, that would grant legal marijuana businesses access to banking, a measure that would clear up a longstanding headache for the industry. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LAWRENCE TWP, CLEARFIELD CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police arrested an 18-year-old after finding him smoking weed in a car with four underage teens, also known as “hotboxing.”

Police report they conducted a check on a car that was pulled off on the side of 104th Calvary Road near Webber Road on December 27.

Upon investigation, police say they recovered over 100 grams of marijuana, scales, packaging material, and various paraphernalia from inside the car.

Police report that charges are currently pending.