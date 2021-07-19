Police: 10-year-old hit by pickup truck in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 10-year-old Altoona boy was sent to the hospital after riding his bicycle into the path of a pickup truck on July 17, according to police.

Police said the boy was riding his bike around 1:15 p.m. from the 900 block of Lexington Avenue Alley onto Ninth Street without stopping. Sgt. Matthew Plummer said the boy was hit by a Ford F-150 and was transported to UPMC Altoona with serious face and leg injuries.

Sgt. Plummer said the boy is in stable condition and was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for observation.