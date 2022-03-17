JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man is behind bars and another is wanted after a shooting in Johnstown that saw one man jump from a 3rd-floor apartment in an attempt to flee, according to police.

Terrell Carter, 31, of Philadelphia, was placed under arrest when police arrived at Solomon Homes for a report of a shooting March 10 at Building 7.

Upon arriving, police noted that a Johnstown Housing Authority car and an employee car both had bullet holes in them as well as finding one in the entrance door to the maintenance building. They then found Carter standing in the read of Building 7. Once detained, Carter complained of leg pain and was placed on the ground to wait for medical attention.

Carter reportedly told police he was in the laundry room when an unknown Black man approached him and pistol-whipped him.

That’s when he ran and went into another apartment eventually jumping from a 3rd-floor window. He allegedly tried to get into another apartment with a handgun but was told to go away.

After Carter was taken to the hospital, police noted they found a patch of fresh dirt near the same spot and upon review, they found a 9mm that was just buried.

Johnstown police also released footage from a security camera at Solomon Homes, asking the public to help identify a 2nd man involved in the shooting. Click here to watch and read more.

Carter is now facing charges including felonies of aggravated assault, possession of firearm without a license, possession of firearm prohibited, criminal trespass and other misdemeanor charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24. Carter is in Cambria County Prison unable to post 10% of $200,000 bail.