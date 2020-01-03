1  of  2
Breaking News
Body found in Huntingdon County apartment, State Police on scene Police: 1 dead after car drives into Blair County building

UPDATE: 1 dead after car drives into wall in Blair County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deadly Crash (Generic 1).jpg

UPDATE: January 3, 2020 – 11:30 a.m. –

It’s been confirmed that a 23-year-old man had driven through a field before hitting a wall.

It’s believed he was driving to work between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday morning.

It’s reported that the autopsy is scheduled for later today.

TAYLOR TWP, BLAIR CO, PA. (WTAJ) — Officials have reported that there is one dead after their car seemingly crashed into a building on Ellis Drive in Taylor Township/Martinsburg.

The deadly crash happened around 8:30 Friday morning.

Officials, including the Blair County Coroner, are responding to the crash.

We have a crew headed to the scene and we’ll continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss