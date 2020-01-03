UPDATE: 1 dead after car drives into wall in Blair County

UPDATE: January 3, 2020 – 11:30 a.m. –

It’s been confirmed that a 23-year-old man had driven through a field before hitting a wall.

It’s believed he was driving to work between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday morning.

It’s reported that the autopsy is scheduled for later today.

TAYLOR TWP, BLAIR CO, PA. (WTAJ) — Officials have reported that there is one dead after their car seemingly crashed into a building on Ellis Drive in Taylor Township/Martinsburg.

The deadly crash happened around 8:30 Friday morning.

Officials, including the Blair County Coroner, are responding to the crash.

We have a crew headed to the scene and we’ll continue to update this story as information becomes available.