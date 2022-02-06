Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The snow, the ice and the below freezing temperatures didn’t stop anyone from participating in the winter games Polar Plunge Saturday morning.

The plunge is held to help raise money for the Special Olympics. Altoona Police Department Sergeant Matthew Plummer said how the Polar Plunge in Blair County is usually the coldest one.

“This is the true Polar Plunge in Pennsylvania.” Plummer said. “I think we have the reputation of being the coldest one, sometimes Erie beats us, but this is always the cold one, it’s just awesome to do this for the athletes, if you ever meet a Special Olympics athlete, they’re one of the nicest genuine people you’ll ever meet so that’s why we do it, if everyone had an attitude like them this world would be a better place.”

The Altoona Police Department raised a total of $5,600 for the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania. This year the department had 17 officers sign up to take the plunge.

“This is going to be my fourth or fifth plunge, last year was a virtual, we had the fire department pour water on us, the year before that it was cancelled for covid, so it’s been two years since we jumped into canoe creek,” Plummer said.

Due to the below freezing temperatures, the ice had to be cut so they could get into the water. Plummer said that one year they actually had to recut the ice because it froze over before they could do the Polar Plunge.

“This isn’t the coldest one. One year they cut the ice in the morning, and they had to recut it because it froze over again- but this is close to that one.”

Manager of Events for the Special Olympics Karly Heath gave praise to the athletes saying how much the Polar Plunge means to them.

“Everything we do goes back to our athletes, and our athletes are such hard workers in sports that they play, and this just means the world to them to get everyone together.”

Nationally, the plunge has raised more than a million dollars for the Special Olympics.