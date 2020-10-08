Podcasters in Huntingdon try to “focus on the good”

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two friends who are complete opposites are coming together to make a difference.

They realized their podcast, Hippie Sunday School, can be used to benefit the community.

This podcast tries to focus on the good in the world.

“Try to bring some humor, we talk about whats going on, talk about the people we have on and what their stories are,” podcast co-host Jennifer McMullen said.

These friends are yin and yang.

“I’m very layed back, I’m more of the hippy, laid back and andrea is a little opposite of that,” McMullen said.

“I am there to make the other connections and work behind the scenes and shes the one out front,” McMullen said.

In September they started hosting a drive in movie theater every Saturday night at Shirleysburg Airport, giving the profits to Saint Baldricks for pediatric cancer research.

This is when people saw what they were doing and started to reach out.

“And then someone had messaged me on facebook and said hey this is going on, what can we do, and I’m like we what do you mean we,” podcast hippie co-host Andrea Speck said.

They understood how their platform can help in so many ways.

They then put a post on Facebook to get supplies and donations for AristaCare workers at Woodland Park.

“Money started rolling in and food just started showing up on my porch … mine too… meeting people in parking lots… meeting people for drop-offs,” McMullen and Speck said.

The community outreach director for AristaCare said this was uplifting.

“Their generosity is encouraging others to give and be a part of something great,” Kammi Plummer said.

They are now collecting supplies for troops being sent to Kuwait and have a trunk or treat set up for kids at Shirleysburg Airport on October 24th.

Jen and Andrea have no plans of stopping and will continue to help in any way they can. Their next podcast will be up Sunday.