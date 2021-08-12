PNG releases preliminary findings in cause of Tyrone explosion

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Peoples Natural Gas (PNG) Thursday released a statement following their initial investigation into the cause of a deadly home explosion in Tyrone.

Spokesperson Barry Kukovich said the company believes the gas leak that happened at the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday, July 26 was caused by a drill striking a pipeline during work on a water project.

“Our preliminary investigation leads us to believe that the gas leak on July 26 in Tyrone Pennsylvania was due to our pipeline being struck by a horizontal drill operated by a contractor working on a water project,” Kukovich said. “We have determined that our lines were properly marked. We have conducted safety checks along the streets of Tyrone to make sure that no other parts of our system have been affected, and we continue to work with multiple agencies that are conducting ongoing investigations.”

Peoples preliminary investigation into the explosion is just one of two others that are still ongoing. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is conducting its own investigation into the incident as well as a joint investigation between the Tyrone Police Department and the State Police Fire Marshall.

Five individuals were injured in the explosion, along with 83-year-old Anna Hunsicker who died at the scene from blunt force trauma.

PNG was at the home prior to the explosion for reports of a gas odor and had requested additional recourses to help, according to AMED Director, Gary Watters.