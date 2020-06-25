PNG Field serves as Pirates’ training facility for 2020 season

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with Adam Frazier (26) and Kevin Newman after hitting a three-run home run off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Nick Ramirez during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Altoona Curve announced today that Peoples Natural Gas Field will serve as the alternate training facility during the 2020 season.

Players and members of the Pirates player development staff will work out at PNG Field through the entire season. Workout dates, player roster and media availability information will be announced at a later time.

“The Curve and Pirates have shared a remarkable relationship since 1999,” said Curve general manager Derek Martin. “Being chosen as the alternate training facility really reinforces the strength of that relationship. Being 90 miles from PNC Park, Altoona is a great location to allow the Pirates to get a player to Pittsburgh, or wherever they need to get to, quickly and safely.”

“The Pirates organization is appreciative of the long-standing relationship we have had for over two decades with the Altoona Curve,” said Pirates general manager Ben Cherington. “The people, proximity, along with the first-class facility, makes Peoples Natural Gas Field an ideal choice to safely host our alternate training site for the upcoming season.”