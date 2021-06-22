Pleasant Valley Elementary School will hold a car wash for the Erickson family

A crash happened in Altoona June 10, sending at least three people to the hospital.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pleasant Valley Elementary School will hold a car wash to raise money for the Erickson family whose 17-year-old and two 8-year-old sons were involved in a car accident, June 10.

All three children were sent to the hospital resulting in multiple medical bills and hospital stays.

The car wash will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 26 at the Professionals Auto Body in Duncansville. There is no minimum cost to get a car wash, however, a donation is asked and the family will receive 100% of it.