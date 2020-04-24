PLCB expanding curbside pick up to 565 Wine & Spirits shops

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board(PLCB) announced that it will expand the new curbside pickup service at Fine Wine & Good Spirits to include another 389 locations across the state.

Starting Monday, April 27, there will be 565 state stores across Pennsylvania accepting orders by phone for curbside pickup.

Most stores will support curbside service Monday through Saturday – taking a limited number of orders on a first-call, first-served basis beginning at 9:00 AM each day and scheduling pickup appointments between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM those days – but some stores will operate on more limited days and hours.

Each store has its own unique inventory and staff will guide callers through the products available for purchase before finalizing each order and taking payment by phone. At pickup, customers will be required to present identification before the order is delivered.

BEDFORD COUNTY:

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #0502

600 Main Street

Saxton, PA 16678

(814) 635-4260

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #0503

Heritage Square

9613 Lincoln Highway

Bedford, PA 15522

(814) 624-0255

BLAIR COUNTY:

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #0703

202 Hollidaysburg Plaza

Duncansville, PA 16635

(814) 696-6063

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #0704

1260 Pennsylvania Avenue

Tyrone, PA 16686

(814) 686-0150

Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #0705

Chestnut Plaza

220 East Chestnut Avenue

Altoona, PA 16601

(814) 940-1035

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #0707

Valley View Shopping Center

613 Pleasant Valley Boulevard

Altoona, PA 16602

(814) 949-7943

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0709

Pleasant Valley Shopping Center

3415 Pleasant Valley Boulevard

Altoona, PA 16602

(814) 943-6520

CAMBRIA COUNTY:

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1101

426 Main Street

Johnstown, PA 15901

(814) 533-2422

Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1102

East Hills Plaza

1513 Scalp Avenue

Johnstown, PA 15904

(814) 262-0103

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1103

910 Philadelphia Avenue

Northern Cambria, PA 15714

(814) 948-3201

Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1104

101 Park Avenue

Cresson, PA 16630

(814) 886-0281

Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1108

300 Walmart Drive

Ebensburg, PA 15931

(814) 472-1495

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1111

3670 Portage Street

Portage, PA 15946

(814) 736-6450

Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1115

20th Ward Shopping Center

358 North Sheridan Street

Johnstown, PA 15906

(814) 533-2426

Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1118

Geistown Shopping Center

2451 Bedford Street

Johnstown, PA 15904

(814) 266-1113

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1120

1910 Minno Drive

Johnstown, PA 15905

(814) 255-1002

CAMERON COUNTY:

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1201

54 East Fourth Street

Emporium, PA 15834

(814) 486-0433

CENTRE COUNTY:

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1403

15 West Olive Street

Snow Shoe, PA 16874

(814) 387-4360

Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday and Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1404

Hamilton Square Shopping Center

230 Hamilton Avenue

State College, PA 16801

(814) 863-6519

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1405

1682 North Atherton Street

State College, PA 16803

(814) 863-6525

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1406

The Benner Pike Shops

323 Benner Pike

State College, PA 16801

(814) 689-1366

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1407

Weis Market Shopping Center

178 Buckaroo Lane

Bellefonte, PA 16823

(814) 355-2395

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1412

127 Southridge Plaza

State College, PA 16801

(814) 231-1797

CLEARFIELD COUNTY:

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1702

5720 Shaffer Road

Dubois, PA 15801

(814) 375-5951

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1703

821 Centennial Street

Houtzdale, PA 16651

(814) 378-4900

Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1705

Clearfield Mall

1824 Daisy Street

Clearfield, PA 16830

(814) 768-0765

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1706

Peebles Plaza

1067 North Front Street

Philipsburg, PA 16866

(814) 342-8153

ELK COUNTY:

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #2401

305 North Broad Street

Ridgway, PA 15853

(814) 772-8305

Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #2402

St. Marys Plaza Shopping Center

832 South St. Marys Road

St Marys, PA 15857

(814) 834-2919

HUNTINGDON COUNTY:

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #3101

7657 Lake Raystown Shopping Center

Huntingdon, PA 16652

(814) 641-6400

JEFFERSON COUNTY:

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #3301

160 Main Street

Brookville, PA 15825

(814) 849-2358

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #3302

567 West Mahoning Street

Punxsutawney, PA 15767

(814) 938-0500

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #3303

445 Main Street

Brockway, PA 15824

(814) 268-3685

Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

SOMERSET COUNTY:

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #5601

686 Market Square

Meyersdale, PA 15552

(814) 634-8930

Limited Pickup Hours: Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #5602

Somerset Commons

1534 North Center Avenue

Somerset, PA 15501

(814) 445-2117

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #5603

1607 Jefferson Avenue

Windber, PA 15963

(814) 467-9409

Limited Pickup Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #5606

212 Ohio Street

Boswell, PA 15531

(814) 629-6012

Limited Pickup Hours: Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m

You can find the full expanded list of stores and phone numbers across the state by clicking here.

“We acknowledge that Pennsylvanians are frustrated with busy signals and want broader access to wine and spirits, so after learning from our experiences this past week, we’ve made improvements to process orders faster, expand the hours we take orders by phone, and be more flexible in scheduling pickups, even the same day, if pickup appointments are available,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden.

Curbside pickup orders will be limited to up to six bottles per order, and credit cards are the only accepted form of payment. Orders will also be limited to one order per caller, per store, per day, and all curbside pickup sales are final.

Stores will continue to accept the first 50 to 100 orders placed each day, on a first-call, first-served basis, until fulfillment capacity grows to accept more orders per day. Orders will only be accepted by the store’s published phone number; no orders will be accepted by email or voicemail.