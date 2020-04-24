PLCB expanding curbside pick up to 565 Wine & Spirits shops

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board(PLCB) announced that it will expand the new curbside pickup service at Fine Wine & Good Spirits to include another 389 locations across the state.
Starting Monday, April 27, there will be 565 state stores across Pennsylvania accepting orders by phone for curbside pickup.
Most stores will support curbside service Monday through Saturday – taking a limited number of orders on a first-call, first-served basis beginning at 9:00 AM each day and scheduling pickup appointments between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM those days – but some stores will operate on more limited days and hours.
Each store has its own unique inventory and staff will guide callers through the products available for purchase before finalizing each order and taking payment by phone. At pickup, customers will be required to present identification before the order is delivered.
BEDFORD COUNTY:
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #0502
600 Main Street
Saxton, PA 16678
(814) 635-4260
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #0503
Heritage Square
9613 Lincoln Highway
Bedford, PA 15522
(814) 624-0255
BLAIR COUNTY:
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #0703
202 Hollidaysburg Plaza
Duncansville, PA 16635
(814) 696-6063
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #0704
1260 Pennsylvania Avenue
Tyrone, PA 16686
(814) 686-0150
Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #0705
Chestnut Plaza
220 East Chestnut Avenue
Altoona, PA 16601
(814) 940-1035
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #0707
Valley View Shopping Center
613 Pleasant Valley Boulevard
Altoona, PA 16602
(814) 949-7943
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0709
Pleasant Valley Shopping Center
3415 Pleasant Valley Boulevard
Altoona, PA 16602
(814) 943-6520
CAMBRIA COUNTY:
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1101
426 Main Street
Johnstown, PA 15901
(814) 533-2422
Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1102
East Hills Plaza
1513 Scalp Avenue
Johnstown, PA 15904
(814) 262-0103
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1103
910 Philadelphia Avenue
Northern Cambria, PA 15714
(814) 948-3201
Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1104
101 Park Avenue
Cresson, PA 16630
(814) 886-0281
Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1108
300 Walmart Drive
Ebensburg, PA 15931
(814) 472-1495
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1111
3670 Portage Street
Portage, PA 15946
(814) 736-6450
Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1115
20th Ward Shopping Center
358 North Sheridan Street
Johnstown, PA 15906
(814) 533-2426
Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1118
Geistown Shopping Center
2451 Bedford Street
Johnstown, PA 15904
(814) 266-1113
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1120
1910 Minno Drive
Johnstown, PA 15905
(814) 255-1002
CAMERON COUNTY:
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1201
54 East Fourth Street
Emporium, PA 15834
(814) 486-0433
CENTRE COUNTY:
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1403
15 West Olive Street
Snow Shoe, PA 16874
(814) 387-4360
Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday and Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1404
Hamilton Square Shopping Center
230 Hamilton Avenue
State College, PA 16801
(814) 863-6519
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1405
1682 North Atherton Street
State College, PA 16803
(814) 863-6525
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1406
The Benner Pike Shops
323 Benner Pike
State College, PA 16801
(814) 689-1366
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1407
Weis Market Shopping Center
178 Buckaroo Lane
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-2395
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1412
127 Southridge Plaza
State College, PA 16801
(814) 231-1797
CLEARFIELD COUNTY:
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1702
5720 Shaffer Road
Dubois, PA 15801
(814) 375-5951
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1703
821 Centennial Street
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-4900
Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1705
Clearfield Mall
1824 Daisy Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 768-0765
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1706
Peebles Plaza
1067 North Front Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-8153
ELK COUNTY:
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #2401
305 North Broad Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-8305
Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #2402
St. Marys Plaza Shopping Center
832 South St. Marys Road
St Marys, PA 15857
(814) 834-2919
HUNTINGDON COUNTY:
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #3101
7657 Lake Raystown Shopping Center
Huntingdon, PA 16652
(814) 641-6400
JEFFERSON COUNTY:
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #3301
160 Main Street
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-2358
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #3302
567 West Mahoning Street
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0500
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #3303
445 Main Street
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-3685
Limited Pickup Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
SOMERSET COUNTY:
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #5601
686 Market Square
Meyersdale, PA 15552
(814) 634-8930
Limited Pickup Hours: Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #5602
Somerset Commons
1534 North Center Avenue
Somerset, PA 15501
(814) 445-2117
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #5603
1607 Jefferson Avenue
Windber, PA 15963
(814) 467-9409
Limited Pickup Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #5606
212 Ohio Street
Boswell, PA 15531
(814) 629-6012
Limited Pickup Hours: Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m
You can find the full expanded list of stores and phone numbers across the state by clicking here.
“We acknowledge that Pennsylvanians are frustrated with busy signals and want broader access to wine and spirits, so after learning from our experiences this past week, we’ve made improvements to process orders faster, expand the hours we take orders by phone, and be more flexible in scheduling pickups, even the same day, if pickup appointments are available,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden.
Curbside pickup orders will be limited to up to six bottles per order, and credit cards are the only accepted form of payment. Orders will also be limited to one order per caller, per store, per day, and all curbside pickup sales are final.
Stores will continue to accept the first 50 to 100 orders placed each day, on a first-call, first-served basis, until fulfillment capacity grows to accept more orders per day. Orders will only be accepted by the store’s published phone number; no orders will be accepted by email or voicemail.