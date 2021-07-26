‘Playing It Safe:’ Conemaugh Health System to host coaches clinic

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend, Conemaugh Health System, in collaboration with the 1889 Foundation, will host this Laurel Highlands Coaches Clinic to learn how to prevent and manage injuries in youth sports.

The free clinic will be this Saturday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Downtown Johnstown, according to a press release. Up to 150 people may register online, by calling 814-532-0100 or by emailing Tom Causer at tcauser@conemaugh.org.

The program is open to coaches, assistant coaches, athletic trainers, school nurses, officials and volunteers. Those who participate will receive a gift designed especially for coaches as well as an opportunity to win a $500 donation to the non-profit youth sports organization of choice.

Before the clinic, there will be a complimentary breakfast served at 7:30 a.m. followed by presentations on nutrition, strength and conditioning, concussion prevention and management, injury management, infection prevention, safety laws and regulations, and more, the press release said.

There will be a separate breakout session for up to 15 athletic trainers led by Dr. Joseph Pietropaoli, a board-certified emergency medicine physician and a fellowship-trained sports medicine physician.

For more information on the clinic, head to the Conemaugh Health System’s website at the Laurel Highlands Coaches Clinic 2021 page.