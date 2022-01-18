Playground coming to Trough Creek State Park Campground after fundraiser

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Families visiting the Trough Creek State Park Campground in Huntingdon County are in for a new treat as a playground is officially being installed on the grounds.

Over the last two years, the Friends of Trough Creek & Warriors Path State Parks raised about $10,000 for the project through firewood sales.

“Little children that come there with their parents to camp, they have nothing to do,” said Adam Watson, member of Friends of Trough Creek & Warriors Path State Parks. “This would give them something to do.”

The playground will include a swing set, a frog spring rider, and see-saw.

“Parents can keep an eye on their children if they’re at the playground and that’s a great benefit,” said Watson.

The Friends are looking for more volunteers to help install the playground, which they say they hope to begin working on this Spring.