Plant Celebration & Garden Sale returns to Centre this weekend

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County residents are invited to explore the historic Centre Furnace Mansion gardens this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the 26th annual Plant Celebration & Garden Sale.

“This is certainly a Mansion tradition, a Historical Society tradition, but it’s also a community tradition,” said Mary Sorensen, executive director for the Centre County Historical Society.

Over 500 plants from the Centre Furnace gardeners will be for sale.

“The Centre Furnace Mansion gardeners have been working on potting up plants all Spring, in between rain showers and cold weather of course,” said Sorensen.

Plus, a variety of plants, vegetables, and tools will be on sale from local vendors.

The vendors include Rose Franklin’s Perennials, Meadowsweet Native Plant Farm, Note Cards by Esther Del Rosso, Shuey’s Market & Greenhouse, Deb’s Flower Farm, Go Native Tree Farm, and The Rock Garden Nursey.

“100% of the proceeds do go toward the care of the mansion’s grounds and gardens,” said Sorensen. “We have 8 acres here and also at the Boogersburg School we have an acre over there that requires lawn attention.”

About 25 volunteers will be at the event to help with information, sales, and parking. The Mansion asks that all participants remain masked and abide by social distancing while at the event.