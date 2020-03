SHANKSVILLE, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a response to the coronavirus, “Plant a Tree for Flight 93” has been moved to next year.

The event pays tribute to those who lost their lives in the Shanksville plane crash on September 11, 2001, by planting trees across the crash site.

The reforestation effort was rescheduled to April 2021 to keep people safe from infection.

So far volunteers planted nearly 130,000 trees across 167 acres.