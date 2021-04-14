Plant a Tree at Flight 93 during National Park Week

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, the National Park Foundation and the National Park Service continue a major project with aims at growing 150,000 native trees at the Flight 93 National Memorial.

Every year during National Park Week, America’s national parks host public events and volunteer opportunities. This year at the Flight 93 National Memorial, volunteers can come plant new tree seedlings April 23 at the memorial, according to a press release.

This “Plant a Tree at Flight 93” event is part of a major reforestation project to reclaim the former surface mine of the memorial with native trees.

Since 2012, it’s reported that more than 3,000 volunteers have planted nearly 130,000 native tree seedlings across 167 acres at the Flight 93 National Memorial. This year, nearly 200 volunteers will help plant approximately 7,000 seedlings over ten acres.

This year’s event has been modified for the health and safety of participating volunteers and is limited to pre-registered groups.

To learn more about the volunteer event, you can head to the Flight 93 Memorial page on the National Park Service’s website.