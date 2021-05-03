Planes, helicopters fought Raystown Lake brush fire

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large brush fire near Raystown Lake is under control after a six-hour battle to put out the flames Sunday.

It took three water drops out of airplanes and roughly 18 from helicopters to bring the flames down, according to Trough Creek Valley Deputy Fire Chief Chris Bair.

Bair said emergency crews had to deal with very steep and rocky terrain on the side of the mountain. The fire was directly across from the H-boat launch.

No injuries were reported.