BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — About a year after being first proposed, a six county multi-use trail system across Central PA is moving forward.

More than 40,000 ATV’s are registered in Central Pennsylvania, which is why Doug Wagner with the Allegheny Ridge Recreation says a six county trail system would be a bonus for local riders, tourists, and the economy.

“We have a lot of great riding around here and West Virginia has been very successful with the ATV trails down there,” said Wagner. “$47 million dollars a year is what ATV’s are pumping into the economy and we can repurpose a lot of the old mines, a lot of the old rail beds, logging roads, things of that nature and we could have a pretty good trail system.”

Using the old mines and logging roads will also keep the trail environmentally happy. The multi-use trail would give anyone on or off an ATV a chance to see many historical sites throughout Pennsylvania.

“We’re looking at starting in Maryland and come up and hit Flight 93, we have the Johnstown Flood Memorial, we have the Allegheny Portage Railroad, we have the Horseshoe Curve,” Wagner said. “Just a lot of history around here that people can get out and experience and by the time that we’re done our trail system alone is probably gonna have about 500 miles on the ground and when we connect that with other projects going on in the state we’re looking at border to border.”

Wagner says the trail will also allow families to spend time together since family riding has become a growing trend among ATV enthusiasts.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“It allows the family to get back out there together and ride and enjoy it,” said Wagner. “A lot of our demographic is basically 35-55 and there’s families out there that are riding and it just gives the family an opportunity to get out and maybe experience a little bit more and see a little bit more than hiking would.”

The association is now seeking permission to start building the trail from landowners it will cross.