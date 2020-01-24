Plans for new birthing center move forward

Women from across the area will be asked to take a survey, within the next few weeks.

It’s part of an effort to bring a new birthing center to the region.

A little more than two years ago, UPMC Bedford stopped delivering babies. That sparked interest in establishing a new type of alternative for women–an independent birthing center.

Sherri Peeler is the Executive Director of Precious Life of Bedford County—a crisis pregnancy center. Also a childbirth educator, and a doula, she’s playing a major role in efforts to open a new birthing center in the county.

Peeler says, “It allows a woman to be in control and to give birth the way her body was intended and was built to do. It is a natural process for women, it’s not something that needs to be medically taken care of.”

As opposed to a hospital, where an obstetrician delivers babies, at a birthing center, certified nurse midwives and registered nurses provide the care.

“You can have your family surrounding you , you can enjoy a water birth, you can enjoy a walk in a garden, you could have some food, eat and drink,” Peeler explains.

She adds that this type of option is for healthy women with normal pregnancies.

The new center would also offer women’s health services, including birth control, mammograms, and menopause treatment.

Peeler encourages women of all ages throughout the region, to take the survey when it comes out. She says the center will serve women in Bedford County and surrounding areas.