Plans for a new Centre County shopping center in the works

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Residents in Benner Township might just have a new place to shop and eat at…

Today, a new shopping center was proposed during the Center County Commissioners meeting.

Plans for the new plaza are still in the very early stages, but commissioners did vote to move forward with its preliminary development.

PennTerra engineering designed the proposal on a 15-acre lot at the intersection of Paradise Road and Benner Pike.

The plaza would include five commercial buildings: a supermarket and fueling area, two fast food restaurants, a coffee fast food restaurant, and an office medical building.

The preliminary plan awaits to be approved so that a final plan can be made.

“This is probably years in the distance in terms of opening but still this is an exciting thing to see for our community,” said Commissioner Pipe.