Planning begins for Spring Art Walk in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After the success of State College’s Holiday Art Walk, a new spring edition is coming to town.

The Spring Art Walk, hosted by the Downtown State College Improvement District and in collaboration with local businesses such as The Makery, will feature about 15 to 20 artists.

Community members can visit displays and meet these artists inside downtown storefronts.

Additionally, there will be a ‘passports’ available. If you receive a ‘punch’ in your passport from all of the displays, you’ll be entered to win a gift card from Downtown State College.

“It’s kind of a win-win for every body, and I think the biggest winner of all is our local community because I think we all are eager to have a fun and, of course, safe event in our downtown, and that’s what this will be,” said Amy Frank, founder and director of The Makery.

The event will run on Friday, April 30, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 1, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Applications are currently open for any artists who would like to participate. The form will close on Friday, March 26.