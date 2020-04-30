Planning begins for second area code in the 814 region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission voted to approve a plan that will lead to the start of a new “overlay” for the current 814 area code that covers all or parts of 27 counties.

The overlay plan will provide the 814 area code counties with a second area code that can be utilized in the future when no more 814 phone numbers are available.

This second area code will preserve existing phone numbers for residents and businesses and also ensure a supply of numbers will be available for decades to come.

“First and foremost, it is important for residents and businesses throughout the 814 area code to understand that there will be no change in their telephone service,” stressed PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille. “The proposal approved by the Commission today ensures that customers currently using 814 telephone numbers will keep their existing numbers, and the PUC is launching a year-long education campaign to help everyone prepare for a second ‘local’ area code in the region.”

The PUC notes that the biggest adjustment for residents will be the eventual switch to “10-digit dialing” – where callers will be required to dial the area code plus the seven-digit telephone number for all calls.

To help consumers and businesses in the region adjust to the upcoming change, the PUC has approved a timetable to implement the new overlay area code, including the following key dates:

April 30, 2020 – Plan approved / Education efforts begin.

October 1, 2020 – Residents and businesses are encouraged to voluntarily start 10-digit dialing for calls in the 814 area code.

April 1, 2021 – 10-digit dialing will be required for all calls.

May 1, 2021 – The new overlay area code will be placed into service.

(New area code numbers will not be assigned until available 814 numbers are exhausted)

Between now and the Spring of 2021, the PUC will work with consumers, businesses, community leaders, legislators, and others across the region to help everyone prepare for the arrival of the new area code.

The new overlay area code will be assigned by NANPA and will be announced in the Fall of 2020. This new overlay area code is projected to provide telephone numbers to the region for approximately 67 years.