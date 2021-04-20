Planned power outage scheduled in Centre County

High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A planned power outage is scheduled for April 22 for certain West Penn Power customers in Centre County.

Customers in the Tyrone, Port Matilda, Warriors Mark and Julian areas will experience a power outage between 8 and 9 a.m. A total of 2,789 customers will be impacted, according to Ferguson Township.

Each customer will be notified via the phone number listed on their electric account. If you need to update your contact information, you can call 1-800-686-0021 or by visiting the West Penn Power website.