Planned power outage in Brookville due to construction

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A power outage has been planned in Brookville for December 4, according to Brookville Fire Company.

The fire company posted on Facebook that they’ve been informed of the power outage that is occurring due to PennDOT construction.

According to the post, the streets and roads affected are:

Bills

Brook

Brookside

Brush

Clark

Community

Crestwood

E. Main

Ent

Evans

Haney

Hilltop

Knoxdale

Laurel

McCullough

Northview

Pennsylvania

Pinebrook

RHLN

Richards

Sarvey

PA Route 28

PA Route 28 N

PA Route 322

PA Route 322 E

The power is expected to be out between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. In the event of an emergency or inclement weather, the power outage will be moved to December 5 in the same time frame.