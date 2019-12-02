Planned power outage in Brookville due to construction

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A power outage has been planned in Brookville for December 4, according to Brookville Fire Company.
The fire company posted on Facebook that they’ve been informed of the power outage that is occurring due to PennDOT construction.
According to the post, the streets and roads affected are:
- Bills
- Brook
- Brookside
- Brush
- Clark
- Community
- Crestwood
- E. Main
- Ent
- Evans
- Haney
- Hilltop
- Knoxdale
- Laurel
- McCullough
- Northview
- Pennsylvania
- Pinebrook
- RHLN
- Richards
- Sarvey
- PA Route 28
- PA Route 28 N
- PA Route 322
- PA Route 322 E
The power is expected to be out between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. In the event of an emergency or inclement weather, the power outage will be moved to December 5 in the same time frame.