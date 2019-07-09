Planned power outage in Brockway will affect hundreds

BROCKWAY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penelec has planned a power outage tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, that will disrupt service for nearly 300 customers in Brockway.

We’re told they will be replacing a utility pole on 7th street, near a church.

They’re expecting power to be out from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

According to Penelec, people affected have been called in advance. Those affected live on:

2nd Avenue through 10th Avenue

as well as:

Alexandria, Chitester Way, Diaz, Edmar Way, Greenway, Main, McCauley, McCullough, North, Oak, Park, and Persing Streets.

