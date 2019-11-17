Planned power outage affecting residents in three area counties

WTAJ — A planned power outage in Port Matilda and Julian (Centre County), Tyrone (Blair County), and Warriors Mark (Huntingdon County) has residents without power until 4 pm.

Crews from West Penn Power will be upgrading their system in those areas. Nearly 3,000 customers are expected to be affected.

For those who live in Port Matilda, Port Matilda Fire Company will be opening their doors as a warming and social center during the planned power outage.

The officers and members of the fire company would like to let the public know that the fire station will be open… Posted by Port Matilda Fire CO. 15 on Saturday, November 16, 2019

Customers who have questions should contact West Penn Power at 1-800-686-0021.