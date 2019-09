ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Burger King on Plank Road in Altoona will be closing for a remodel.

The store will close at 4 p.m., Sunday, September 22 and will remain closed for approximately three months while renovations are completed, according to a sign posted on the door.

The sign reminds customers they can visit the next closest location at 216 E Pleasant Valley Blvd., in Altoona.