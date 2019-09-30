PlanetWare ranks Johnstown the #1 small city in Pennsylvania

Breaking News
JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PlanetWare ranked Johnstown as the #1 small city in Pennsylvania.

PlanetWare gets about 1.8 million views each month.

The article encourages people to visit the Johnstown Flood Museum, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and the Inclined Plane.

Amy Bradley, President and CEO of the Cambria County Chamber of Commerce, says the people are what make Johnstown, Johnstown.

“We’re nice, we’re friendly, we look people in the eye, people are out to help each other. I just think there is so much going on that I would invite anyone to come. I’d guess that they’d be impressed with what they found.”

She says the community will continue to develop into making Johnstown an even bigger tourist attraction.

