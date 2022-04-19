CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready State College, a second Planet Fitness location is coming.

A new Planet Fitness location will soon take over the former H&M spot, located at 118 South Fraiser Street, in downtown State College, confirmed by Gary Brandeis, President of Real Estate Capital Management.

Brandeis couldn’t say when the gym will open, but the lease was signed earlier this year and inside construction has begun.

The other Planet Fitness, which opened in 2014, is located inside the Nittany Mall. This is just over three miles away from Penn State University while the new Planet Fitness is less than a mile away from the campus.