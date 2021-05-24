Planes, helicopters spray Elk County forest for Gypsy Moth

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you saw low flying planes and helicopters spraying the treetops of Elk State Forest over the weekend, you may be wondering why.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry carried out a suppression program to reduce the number of Gypsy Moth in the forest.

According to the Bureau of Forestry, this moth species has been causing damage to Pennsylvania forests since the 1970s. Outbreaks of the species have occurred in 2013, 2019 and most recently in 2021.

The program was conducted across 217,000 acres of the state forest mainly located in Elk and Cameron counties to help preserve trees and prevent significant defoliation.