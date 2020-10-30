Plan to reduce excess nutrients in local streams

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Conservation District is putting the finishing touches on a plan that’s been in the works for years to prevent further pollution.

The Chesapeake Bay Restoration Project will reduce the amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus in local streams.

President of the John Kennedy Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Jerry Green, said he’s happy about this plan because if you take care of the fish, fishing will take care of itself.

Green is no stranger to fishing.

“I’ve fished all my life since I could hold a fishing rod my grandfather, my great grandfather, and my dad, my two brothers, and I would go every weekend fishing,” Green said.

By reducing nitrogen and phosphorus in local streams, Green said it will keep aquatic life healthy.

“Anytime you improve the quality of the water, the fishing is going to get better,” Green said.

Removing these excess pollutants doesn’t just help the fishing.

All of the local streams eventually lead to the Chesapeake Bay, a critical supplier of fish to the food industry.

“Have built up to a point where it has created an unhealthy situation for the fishing industry for the recreational industry in the area,” Green said.

These chemicals come from many different places.

“Agricultural sources wether its commercial fertilizer or manure, it can come from wastewater, it can come from stormwater, it can come from natural sources,” District Manager, Blair County Conservation District, Donna Fisher said.

Blair County is already taking measures to reduce excess nutrients.

Chemicals or not, you can count on Green fishing.

“As long as I can get to a stream and hold a rod in my hand, ill be fishing,” Green said.

The Blair County Conservation District hopes to have these reductions done by 2025.